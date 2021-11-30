BE ALERT: LTU urges caution during darker commutes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since the return of standard time, most Nebraskans have probably noticed morning and evening commutes have both been a bit darker. These shorter days are a good reminder to stay safe on the roads and take extra precautions.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said that safety is a two way street. Drivers need to be more aware on the roads the darker it gets, but so does anyone walking or riding a bike.

LTU officials said one of the biggest aspects of staying safe when walking or biking is being visible and sticking out. Bright colors and reflective gear will help you be seen by a driver. When it comes to drivers, awareness is important. Drivers should take extra precaution at any cross walks or areas with heightened traffic.

“Being predictable is a big one for pedestrians and cyclists,” Roberto Partida, transportation planner for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said. “You want to make sure that you’re using those crosswalks and you’re crossing appropriately because it’s a two-way street. You want drivers and pedestrians to know what’s going on, but from a driving perspective slow down and be more alert.”

If there isn’t a sidewalk, LTU specialists said it’s always important to remember the flow of traffic. If you’re biking, ride with traffic. If you’re walking or jogging, go against traffic.

However, it’s not just driving to and from work where it’s important to be cautious. Holiday shopping brings plenty people out in the mornings and at night, especially on crosswalks and in parking lots. It’s not uncommon for kids to pop out in parking lots or for cars to drive too fast.

“It always comes down to being alert, look both ways especially when you’re backing out of a parking spot or you’re going back on to the main road,” Partida said. “You want to expect the unexpected, so just slow things down and make sure you’re aware of traffic and all things happening.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.