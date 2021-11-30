Advertisement

Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law

President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a White House signing event on Tuesday. He will also deliver remarks.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a White House signing event on Tuesday. He will also deliver remarks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will also attend.

The following bills will be signed into law:

  • S. 796, “Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021,” addresses maternal health care for veterans.
  • S. 894, “Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021,” creates a program to recruit separating Department of Defense medical personnel for VA positions.
  • S. 1031 is designed to launch a study of race and ethnicity disparities when it comes to VA benefits and disability ratings.
  • And S. 1095, “Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021,″ requires public colleges and universities that receive G.I. Bill benefits to provide in-state tuition rates for students using the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance program.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with LSO say the man shot in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday has died.
LSO: Man shot in officer-involved shooting dies
Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting at the Residence Inn near Boboli Lane and...
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after being shot in southeast Lincoln
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Nebraska volleyball defeats #7 Purdue
Nebraska volleyball earns 10 seed for NCAA Tournament, taking on Campbell University in the first round
LPD investigates burglary at China Buffett

Latest News

Friendship Home of Lincoln Giving TOYSday
Lincoln non-profit collecting gifts for children and teens impacted by domestic violence
LTU says drivers need to be more aware on the roads the darker it gets, but so does anyone...
BE ALERT: LTU urges caution during darker commutes
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities asking Nebraskans to take precaution as days get shorter