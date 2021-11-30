Advertisement

Huskers Head to Wake Forest for B1G/ACC Challenge

Isabelle Bourne (34) and Sam Haiby return to lead the Huskers in 2021-22.(Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team continues its four-game non-conference road swing when it travels to Wake Forest Wednesday for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Tip-off between the Huskers (7-0) and Demon Deacons (7-0) is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Live video is available through the Watch ESPN App with Tom Werme and Tabitha Turner-Wilkins on the call. The Huskers Radio Network call of Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch can be heard on B107.3 FM in Lincoln and CD 105.9 FM in Omaha, along with free live audio on Huskers.com and the Huskers App. Wednesday’s battle of unbeatens in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be the first-ever meeting between Nebraska and Wake Forest in women’s basketball.

The Huskers head to Winston-Salem, N.C., after working their way to a title at The Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament in San Diego (Nov. 26-27). The Big Red beat 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifier and Colonial Athletic Association champion Drexel (65-53) before knocking off the hosts from San Diego (64-56) on Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Sophomore transfer Jaz Shelley (Moe, Australia) continued an outstanding start to her Husker career by erupting for 30 points on 8-of-9 shooting (6-7 3FG) in the win over Drexel. She added 16 points on 5-of-8 three-point shooting in the win over San Diego. The 5-9 guard is shooting a sizzling 62.2 percent (23-37) from long range while leading the Huskers in scoring (14.6 ppg), assists (4.6 apg), steals (11) and blocked shots (12). She also ranks second on the squad in rebounding (7.4 rpg).Fellow Australian Isabelle Bourne ranks second among the Huskers in scoring with 11.4 points while adding 5.0 rebounds per game. The 6-2 forward from Canberra, Australia was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten choice as a sophomore last season. 

Sam Haiby (Moorhead, Minn.) has played big in Nebraska’s toughest wins against Creighton and San Diego. The 2021 second-team All-Big Ten choice had 15 points and five assists in Saturday’s win over the Toreros. She also had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in NU’s victory over in-state rival Creighton (Nov. 17).Returning starters Ashley Scoggin (10.1 ppg, 16-32 3FG) and Bella Cravens (7.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg) continue to play major roles for NU at both ends of the court.

The Big Red also features a deep bench, including 2021 Nebraska High School Player of the Year Alexis Markowski (8.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg), who was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week (Nov. 29).

