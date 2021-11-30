Advertisement

Jury awards $26M in malpractice lawsuit, a Nebraska record

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A jury has awarded $26.1 million to a Sarpy County family who sued Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha after their child was sent home following a fall, then suffered seizures that left her permanently disabled.

The award is a record for medical malpractice in Nebraska, but could be drastically reduced under Nebraska’s $2.25 million cap on medical malpractice verdicts. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the jury on Monday awarded $21.5 million for a lifetime of medical care and damages to 5-year-old Vivianne Marousek and another $4.6 million to her parents.

The jury found that Children’s and one of its doctors improperly discharged Vivianne in 2017 after she suffered brain trauma in an accidental fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

