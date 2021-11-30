Lincoln non-profit collecting gifts for children and teens impacted by domestic violence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Friendship Home of Lincoln is using Giving Tuesday to give back to younger victims of domestic violence by putting their own spin on the day of generosity. Through their Giving TOYSday, they will collect donations for Christmas toys, winter clothing, gift cards and money.

Dani Bryant is the Assistant Development Director of Friendship Home and said it is the first year the non-profit has done Giving TOYSday. They want to make sure that children have an inclusive space in the shelter and provide gifts that help them rebuild their lives from domestic violence.

“Just having something that is new and that is theirs, that they can have and play with or use all year round, it really means a lot to those children,” Bryant said.

In 2020, 63% of people at the shelter were children. Currently 66% of children make up the shelter’s numbers.

“You know some of them are having to move and uproot their lives, change schools, or make new friends in addition to what they’re going through at home,” Bryant said.

So far this year, the shelter has served 906 people in total through their shelter and crisis line. Giving TOYSday is just another way that Friendship Home will provide extra support during the holidays.

“You know we think of holidays as times that we’re spending with our family, but it can also increase stress, which sometimes can increase domestic violence,” Bryant said.

Friendship Home has a list of items that will benefit children and a list of necessities that can be donated year-round.

“We kind of run on these gifts, whether they are monetary or the items,” Bryant said. “Our highly needed items help us run our shelter all year round.”

The shelter is accepting the newly donated items through scheduled drop-offs. You can call the donation line to schedule a drop-off at 402-437-9301. Monetary donations can be given online, and gift cards can be sent through the PO BOX:

Friendship Home

ATTN: Giving Tuesday

PO Box 85358

For more information on Giving TOYSday or how to donate, visit Friendship Home’s website.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.