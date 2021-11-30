LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday. According to LLCHD, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s who were hospitalized and unvaccinated died. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 328.

LLCHD also reported 126 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 44,708.

Lab-confirmed cases reported over Thanksgiving and weekend: 247 Thursday and Friday, 106 Saturday, 38 Sunday

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 102 with 57 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 45 from other communities (8 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through Thursday, December 23 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 212,695

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 198,601

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 61.6%

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is now focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County. Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Ensuring that residents have ongoing opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccine remains a priority. The Health Department will continue to work with community partners to host clinics that are accessible, convenient and close to home.

Vaccinations: The delta variant is circulating at high levels in Lancaster County and continues to impact the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations except vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11, which are by appointment only):

Monday, November 29, 4 to 7 p.m., Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. – first and second doses for children ages 5 to 11

Tuesday, November 30, 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses for children ages 5 to 11

Wednesday, December 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses, Pfizer and Moderna booster doses; 4 to 7 p.m., Waverly Community Foundation, 11120 N. 141st St. – first doses and second doses for children ages 5 to 11, Pfizer booster doses

Thursday, December 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses, Pfizer and Moderna booster doses

Friday, December 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses, Pfizer and Moderna booster doses; 4 to 7 p.m. Norris High School gymnasium, 25211 S. 68th St., Firth – first and second doses for children ages 5 to 11, Pfizer booster doses

Saturday, December 4, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Northeast High School gymnasium, 2635 N. 63rd St. – first and second doses for children ages 5 to 11, Pfizer booster doses

Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics for this age group at local high schools and other locations in the city and county. Parents and guardians can now complete the quick and simple registration process and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD is also contacting those with children already in the registration system to schedule an appointment. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200.

Booster doses

The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations. LLCHD is providing Pfizer and Moderna booster doses at some clinics. Types of booster doses being offered are noted on the clinic schedule. Residents can check availability and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200. LLCHD is also contacting eligible vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments.

Pfizer and Moderna booster CDC recommendations:

Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently approved for adults age 18 and older at six months after a second dose.

Johnson & Johnson booster CDC recommendation:

Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are now recommended two or more months after the initial dose. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.

CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

Several local pharmacies also provide booster doses to all ages and groups that are eligible, and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

