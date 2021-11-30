Seven Blackshirts Earn All-Big Ten Honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and nickel back JoJo Domann led seven Husker Blackshirts who received All-Big Ten accolades on Tuesday. The Big Ten announced its all-conference defensive teams as selected by both the Big Ten coaches and a media panel.

Taylor-Britt earned second-team all-league honors from both the Coaches and the Media, earning second-team All-Big Ten accolades for the second straight year. The Montgomery, Ala., native ranked third in the Big Ten in passes defended at 1.0 per game, including 11 pass breakups and an interception. Taylor-Britt also had 51 tackles and three tackles for loss in 2021.

One of the conference’s most versatile defenders, Domann was a second-team All-Big Ten choice as a linebacker by the Big Ten Coaches and earned third-team recognition from the media panel. Domann played in 10 games before being sidelined for the final two contests and made 72 tackles, including nine tackles for loss. Domann also had two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles on the season. Domann was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten choice in 2020.

Five Nebraska defenders earned honorable-mention accolades on Tuesday. Defensive linemen Damion Daniels and Ben Stille, linebacker Luke Reimer and safety Deontai Williams were honorable-mention selections on both teams, while safety Marquel Dismuke was recognized by the conference coaches. Stille, Dismuke and Williams earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition for the second time, while Reimer and Daniels were recognized for the first time in their careers.

Stille was a sixth-year senior for the Huskers in 2021 and totaled 42 tackles, including six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries. Daniels was the anchor for the Husker defensive line and posted his best year as a Husker with 33 tackles, two TFL and two breakups at the line of scrimmage.

A Lincoln native, Reimer was one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten Conference in 2021. Reimer led Nebraska with 108 tackles, including six tackles for loss, while adding an interception, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles. Reimer ranked fifth in the Big Ten in tackles per game.

Dismuke and Williams have manned the Husker safety spots the past three seasons. Dismuke started the final 32 games of his Nebraska career and had 46 tackles in 2021. He finished his career with 204 tackles to become just the eighth NU defensive back with 200 career tackles. Williams had a team-high four interceptions in 2021 despite missing the season’s final four games with a knee injury. He also had 46 tackles and three pass breakups this season.

The Big Ten Conference will announce All-Big Ten offensive selections on Wednesday.

Nebraska All-Big Ten Honors

Second-Team All-Big Ten

Cam Taylor-Britt, CB (Coaches, Media)

JoJo Domann, LB (Coaches)

Third-Team All-Big Ten

JoJo Domann, LB (Media)

Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Damion Daniels, NT (Coaches, Media)

Marquel Dismuke, S (Coaches)

Luke Reimer, LB (Coaches, Media)

Ben Stille, DL (Coaches, Media)

Deontai Williams, S (Coaches, Media)

