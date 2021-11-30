Tuesday cool down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures but still well above average. A few sprinkles will be possible Tuesday morning with sunshine developing in the afternoon. Wednesday will be warmer with lots of sunshine and near record high temperatures. Numerous new record highs likely on Thursday.

Mostly cloudy this morning in the Lincoln with a few sprinkles possible. Decreasing clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and a west-northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler today but, still nice for November. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight and mild with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Mild overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies and warmer on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s with a west-southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures on Wednesday with near record highs possible. (1011 Weather)

Thursday will be warm and mainly sunny with record highs likely. Highs potentially in the low to mid 70s. Record high for Lincoln is 68 degrees set in 2012. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Record highs possible on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be cooler but still mild for early December. The weekend will be breezy, cooler and mainly dry.

Warm conditions expected on Thursday with a cooling trend into the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.