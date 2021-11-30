Advertisement

United Way initiative to address food insecurity with Giving Tuesday campaign

By Bria Battle
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -To help those facing hunger throughout the county, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County is using Giving Tuesday to launch their Ride United campaign. The organization will raise money to deliver bags of food in 2022, with the help of their goal to raise $25,000.

In southeast Nebraska, 1 in every 8 people is food insecure, according to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Maura Penas, Director of Community Impact at United Way, said food insecurity is a problem that can be easily overlooked, and that the initiative will provide food access to people with disabilities or who have lack of transportation.

“This donation will really help create that safety net that our community really needs by helping deliver food bags to people who have mobility issues,” Penas said.

The program started last fall in response to the pandemic, with a goal of 5,000 deliveries in Lancaster County. Now, they’ve nearly doubled that amount with about 10,000 this year.

“It really uncovered a demographic of people who were just unable to leave their homes,” Penas said. “Then through that, we also saw that need continues on into just day-to-day life.”

After this year’s success, the program is continuing in 2022. The Food Bank of Lincoln is providing bags of food. Door Dash drivers are picking them up and making the deliveries each week.

“Our goal is to make sure that you have food on your table and so we really want to make sure that everybody has equitable access to that,” said Alynn Sampson, VP of Operations and Impact at the Food Bank of Lincoln. “That’s why this program is so important to us.”

Sponsors will match the first $12,500 of Tuesday’s donations.

“One of our core values is to be local,” said Dave Miller, Director of Ethical Engagement at ALLO, one of the sponsors. “For us, that means getting involved in the community, giving back to the community, and supporting the community where there is truly need.”

United Way’s goal is to provide another 10,000 deliveries next year. They will be accepting donations through their website.

