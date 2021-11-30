Wednesday Forecast: A delightful start to December...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a decidedly un-December-like beginning to the new month...
Unseasonably warm conditions are on tap for the first few days of December as record or near-record temperatures are possible for both Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
High temperatures on Wednesday will head for the mid 60s-to-lower 70s...and it will be a bit on the breezy side with west-southwesterly winds gusting to 20 or 25 mph in the afternoon. The RECORD HIGH in Lincoln for December 1st is 70° set back in 1998...and we may make a run at it.
On Thursday...some locations will threaten not only the records for the date...but also their all-time December records as temperatures across 10-11 Country are expected to range from the upper 60s-to-middle 70s. The RECORD HIGH in Lincoln on Thursday is 68° set back in 2012...and the WARMEST TEMPERATURE EVER in Lincoln for the month of December is 75° set on December 6th in 1939...and one-or-both of those numbers could fall.
The Capitol City has only reached 70° in the month of December SEVEN times since National Weather Service records began in 1887...that’s 7 out of 4,123 December days in the past 133 years...with the last time being in 1998.
Temperatures are expected to cool down a bit for Friday...but it will still be in the mid 50s-to-mid 60s for much of the region...well-above the seasonal averages for early-December which are in the low-to-mid 40s.
Breezy and much cooler weather does return for the weekend...with at least a chance for some moisture from late-Monday into Tuesday of next week. IF precipitation does materialize early next week...it would end our stretch of consecutive dry days at 22 or 23...easily the longest streak of 2021.
