Concordia volleyball wins first match of NAIA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia Bulldogs played their first match of the NAIA Tournament against Oregon Tech on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated the Owls 3-1 (26-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23).

Concordia was led by Gabi Nordaker who finished with a team high 15 kills. The Bulldogs had four other players with double digit kills, Camryn Opfer (14), Erica Heinzerling (13), Kalee Wiltfong (11), and Arleigh Costello (10).

The Bulldogs play their second pool match of the tournament Wednesday December 1 against Viterbo University. The match starts at 10:30 a.m.

