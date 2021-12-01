Grand Island man gets probation for burning wife

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hall County judge put a Grand Island man on probation for a brutal assault on his wife.

Giannini Cervantes, 39, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years probation for Second Degree Domestic Assault. Cervantes was convicted last month in a plea bargain in which two other domestic assault charges and a weapons charge were dropped.

Court records indicate that the woman told police that Cervantes poured alcohol on her leg, then set it on fire and stabbed her leg. This happened in late April at a residence in southeast Grand Island. The woman said Cervantes also punched her in the face multiple times during a later event.

The victim was hospitalized when it was determined that she had broken ribs from an incident with Cervantes.

Cervantes was also ordered to avoid alcohol, drugs and weapons. He’s also subject to random blood tests. The judge also ordered him to complete probation programs for parenting and anger management.

