Landscaper discovers a time capsule outside a south Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A blast from the past was discovered by Ty Alcorn and his 3D Landscaping team yesterday afternoon. It was a buried time capsule that is potentially a couple of decades old.

They were working on a project at a home in south Lincoln and never expected to come across the buried memories. Ty said during his 10 years of working in landscaping, he had never seen anything like this.

“You know it takes us back to the past and it’s just something exciting to find,” said Ty, owner of 3D Landscaping.

The time capsule was found while they were removing concrete in the backyard of the home on Yorktown court, near Southpointe Pavilions. At the time, they thought it was just a rock.

“We didn’t know what we were expecting, maybe gold, money, or bones,” Ty said. “Who knows what it would be, so it was kind of a shock to open it up and find that everything inside of it was from 1996.”

Inside of the small box was a Colorado Rockies hat, golf ball, a Spree candy wrapper, a Transformers happy meal toy and even a picture of a young child opening Christmas presents.

The current homeowner had been living at the home for about three years. He was just as surprised as Ty. They both took to social media to share what they had found and wanted to know who it belonged to.

“I was just expecting maybe a previous homeowner might see it and be local here in Lincoln,” Ty said. “That they would reach out and say that’s my old house or I was the kid that buried that 20 years ago.”

Ty and the homeowner have worked to make a list of people who once lived there and are trying to contact them. The search still continues.

“So far we haven’t had any luck with finding who it belongs to,” Ty said.

He looks forward to finding the owner of the time capsule and wants to learn the meaning behind each item he found.

