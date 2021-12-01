Lincoln has one more death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported a new death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

LLCHD said a man in his 50s who was unvaccinated passed away from the virus.

The health department also reported 153 new cases on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 102 with 62 from Lancaster County (4 on ventilators) and 40 from other communities (8 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through Thursday, December 23 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 214,123

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 200,394

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 62.1%

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is now focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County. Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations except vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11, which are by appointment only):

Wednesday, December 1, 4 to 7 p.m., Waverly Community Foundation, 11120 N. 141st St. – first doses and second doses for children ages 5 to 11, Pfizer booster doses

Thursday, December 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses for age 12 and older, Pfizer and Moderna booster doses

Friday, December 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 12 and older, Pfizer and Moderna booster doses; 4 to 7 p.m. Norris High School gymnasium, 25211 S. 68th St., Firth – first and second doses for ages 5 to 11, Pfizer booster doses

Saturday, December 4, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Northeast High School gymnasium, 2635 N. 63rd St. – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses

Sunday, December 5, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Cristo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses ages 5 to 11, Pfizer booster doses

Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics for this age group at local high schools and other locations in the city and county. Parents and guardians can now complete the quick and simple registration process and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD is also contacting those with children already in the registration system to schedule an appointment. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200.

Booster doses

The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations. LLCHD is providing Pfizer and Moderna booster doses at some clinics. Types of booster doses being offered are noted on the clinic schedule. Residents can check availability and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200. LLCHD is also contacting eligible vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments.

Pfizer and Moderna booster CDC recommendations:

Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently approved for adults age 18 and older at six months after a second dose.

Johnson & Johnson booster CDC recommendation:

Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are now recommended two or more months after the initial dose. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.

CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

Several local pharmacies also provide booster doses to all ages and groups that are eligible, and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

