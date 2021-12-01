LPD: Driver going 100mph in October crash at 27th & Old Cheney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was driving drunk when he crashed into another car, which injured people back in October.

LPD said Travis Tucker turned himself in to police around 5 a.m. Tuesday and is facing DUI serious bodily injury charges.

Officers said they obtained a warrant to test Tucker’s blood because they suspected he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

LPD said the results indicated Tucker had a BAC of .226.

On Oct. 17, around 2 a.m., the driver of a white 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, identified as Tucker, was going eastbound on Old Cheney and collided with the back of a 2017 red Buick Encore that was also eastbound in the inside lane on Old Cheney.

LPD said the Buick was then pushed over the median, where it collided with a pole. Investigators believe the Jeep continued eastbound where it crashed into a tree on the south side of Old Cheney.

According to police, Tucker was driving at speeds over 100 mph.

LPD said the driver and passenger of the Buick were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Tucker was also taken to the hospital for his injuries following the crash.

Police said both vehicles were totaled.

