Near Record Highs Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is the first day of meteorological winter but it won’t feel like it. Sunshine and near record high temperatures expected Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be even warmer with numerous new record highs possible. A cold front will move across the state Thursday night bringing cooler temperatures on Friday, but still well above average.

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday for the Lincoln area and milder. Highs in the upper 60s with a westerly breeze 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph. The record high on December 1st for Lincoln is 70 degrees set in 1998.

Warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Wednesday night and mild with lows in the lower 40s. Average lows in early December are in the lower 20s.

Mild overnight temperatures expected. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and warm with record highs in the low to mid 70s and a southwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph. Record high for Lincoln is 68 set in 2012. The all time record high temperature for December in Lincoln is 75 set on December 6, 1939.

Record highs likely on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Lincoln has had only 7 days in December with highs of 70 degrees or higher since 1887.

Only 7 times Lincoln has had 70 degrees or higher in the month of December. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be cooler but still nice. The weekend will be colder, blustery at times and mainly dry.

High temperatures early next week will be around the average high for early December.

Record highs on Thursday with high temperatures returning to around the average early next week. (1011 Weather)

