Nearly a thousand kids compete in Junior Achievement Stock Market Competition

Nearly a thousand kids competed in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Competition on Tuesday...
Nearly a thousand kids competed in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Competition on Tuesday for a chance to represent Nebraska Nationally. This is the seventh year of the competition.(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nearly a thousand kids competed in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Competition on Tuesday for a chance to represent Nebraska Nationally. This is the seventh year of the competition.

Schools from around the state are given a curriculum to teach their Junior Achievers about the stock market, then the the students get a chance to compete. They’re given a mock million dollars and, for two hours on Tuesday, these students got the chance to buy, sell and trade, gaining valuable real-world experience.

“The value in this event is that not only are kids exposed to careers in finance, but also able to look at their personal financial situation and hopefully create some excitement and appreciation for lifelong investing,” said Tera Norris, President, Junior Achievement of Lincoln.

Junior Achievement of Lincoln said this hands-on experience can influence students regarding their future careers.

“We had a volunteer show up today, who has volunteered in the past and he told me his daughter is a freshman at a local university and is studying finance based off of her experience at the JA stock market challenge,” said Norris

Around 350 students participated in person, and 650 participated virtually. In the end, a team from Yutan built the best portfolio.

