Nebraska driver throws it in reverse, crashes on I-80

(WCAX)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated an unusual series of events involving a crash Tuesday night along Interstate 80.

Deputies and state patrol troopers responded to the incident just before 7 p.m. at Exit 426 on eastbound I-80, just west of the Platte River.

A 70-year-old Lincoln woman said she took the exit and began to pass a semi that was stopped on the shoulder. She said when she slowed down she encountered a pickup directly in front of the stopped semi. At that point, the driver of the pickup accelerated rapidly in reverse and crashed into her car. Her car was pushed backward off the roadway.

The driver of the pickup was last seen driving eastbound, apparently on I-80.

The woman refused medical transport at the scene.

