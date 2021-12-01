LIVE: Omaha NAACP responds to Ricketts, UNL curriculum controversy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams issued a response to the controversy between Gov. Pete Ricketts and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green statements on curriculum strategy.

The governor said in a news conference last week the conflict stems from a phone call Ricketts received last week with Green about a program to try to figure out how to increase “more participation from minorities,” which the governor said was a good thing.

While Green’s plan doesn’t mention Critical Race Theory explicitly — a direction the governor strongly opposes — it does talk about offering “anti-racist and inclusive teaching” as a means of “bridging anti-racism” to the NU 2025 strategic plan.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.