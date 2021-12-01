Pipe bomb explodes in shed in west Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police are trying to track down the person responsible for a pipe bomb which exploded in a shed at a business in the west end of town.

Police reports indicate that an employee at Mid-Nebraska Feeds said an unknown explosive device blew up inside a shed on the property. A piece of the bomb went through the siding on one of the walls. Mid-Nebraska Feeds is located near the intersection of Highway 30 and Claude Road. The explosion caused about $1,500 damage.

The explosion happened sometime between last Friday and Tuesday.

Police think the device was a fuse LED type of homemade bomb similar to a large homemade firework.

Police say they are reviewing video evidence.

