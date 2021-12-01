Advertisement

Pipe bomb explodes in shed in west Grand Island

Police are investigating a small explosion at a Grand Island business.
Police are investigating a small explosion at a Grand Island business.(Associated Press)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police are trying to track down the person responsible for a pipe bomb which exploded in a shed at a business in the west end of town.

Police reports indicate that an employee at Mid-Nebraska Feeds said an unknown explosive device blew up inside a shed on the property. A piece of the bomb went through the siding on one of the walls. Mid-Nebraska Feeds is located near the intersection of Highway 30 and Claude Road. The explosion caused about $1,500 damage.

The explosion happened sometime between last Friday and Tuesday.

Police think the device was a fuse LED type of homemade bomb similar to a large homemade firework.

Police say they are reviewing video evidence.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High risk.
Health Director compares COVID-19 death rates to neighboring areas
Time capsule discovered outside south Lincoln home
Buried time capsule is discovered outside a south Lincoln home
Jury awards $26M in malpractice lawsuit, a Nebraska record
Deante Johnson
LPD: Man wanted on 4 outstanding warrants; pills & cash found

Latest News

Council Bluffs high school teacher facing charges after notes found threatening violence
Possible Records On Thursday
Thursday Forecast: Dialing up another dynamic December day...
Carranza-Contreras is going to prison for assaulting a pregnant woman.
Grand Island woman gets prison for assaulting pregnant teen
Travis Tucker
LPD: Driver going 100 mph in October crash at 27th & Old Cheney