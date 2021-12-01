Advertisement

Police: Former UCF football player fatally shot by father

FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football...
FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Houston on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former football player at the University of Central Florida was fatally shot during an altercation with his father.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Otis Anderson Jr. was killed late Monday during the fight with his father, Otis Anderson Sr., at his parents’ home.

Authorities say the fight began after the ex-player’s father was bit by a dog belonging to Anderson’s girlfriend.

Anderson’s mother, Denise, was treated for graze wounds at a hospital. Anderson’s father is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

It wasn’t immediately known if the father had a lawyer who could comment for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High risk.
Health Director compares COVID-19 death rates to neighboring areas
Jury awards $26M in malpractice lawsuit, a Nebraska record
Deante Johnson
LPD: Man wanted on 4 outstanding warrants; pills & cash found
LTU says drivers need to be more aware on the roads the darker it gets, but so does anyone...
BE ALERT: LTU urges caution during darker commutes

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks up in latest jolt on Wall Street’s wild omicron ride
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Mars
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments