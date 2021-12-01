Advertisement

Police investigating robbery at North Lincoln gas station

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a robbery at a gas station in North Lincoln.

On Tuesday, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the Kwik Shop off 27th and W Streets on a report of a robbery.

LPD said responding officers spoke with the cashier who said that two men came into the store with their faces covered.

According to police, the cashier explained that one of the men brandished a handgun and demanded money.

Police said the men ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and requested store video.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

