Thursday Forecast: Dialing up another dynamic December day...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Record or near-record high temperatures are expected on Thursday...

Unseasonably warm weather to begin this month of December will continue on your Thursday...with afternoon readings more reminiscent of late-September or early-October. Daily temperature records are likely to fall over much of Nebraska...and a few spots may threaten their all-time December records before the day is through.

Possible Records On Thursday
Possible Records On Thursday(KOLN)
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

A weak cold front will drop south Thursday night and Friday...”cooling” us back down into the 50s and lower 60s for Friday and bringing in a bit of a northerly breeze....but those expected temperatures are still well-above the norm for early-December.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

The weekend looks more seasonal with temperatures expected to be in the 40s and 50s...and it will be breezy on Saturday with windy conditions likely on Sunday making it feel a little cooler. Dry conditions are likely to continue all the way through the weekend.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook shows more seasonal temperatures for much of next week...but no “arctic” outbreaks...and very little chance of any significant rain or snow in the foreseeable future...stay tuned.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

