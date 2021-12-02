After Lincoln community saves restaurant, owner continues to give back

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Over the course of the pandemic, local businesses have struggled to stay afloat.

One Lincoln restaurant was recently saved by the community, and the owner has continued to show gratitude and give back.

Pokey Black, owner of A Taste of Louisiana, remembered what it was like to be in the position of not knowing where his next meal would come from.

Since opening the restaurant in June 2020, Black has made it his mission to look out for others in the community, which happen to be the same ones that saved his business.

Although Black gives back to the community all year long, he made a point to do so during the holiday season.

He has given away free meals every holiday to the less fortunate, and keeps his restaurant open on a day most would spend with their families to make sure others have a warm meal.

“It’s something I’m passionate about,” Black said. “I like doing it and I can sympathize with the people that I feed. I used to be in their shoes at one time.”

Black was homeless for six months as a teenager and served a 10-year prison sentence.

He said his business is his way of turning his life around.

Just as he has given the community, others have given to him.

The Lincoln community helped save his business three weeks ago thanks to a GoFundMe campaign that raised over $10,000.

“It seemed like every month food prices went up and it helped me to catch up on bills and buy new equipment to keep the restaurant running smoother,” Black said. “A couple of weeks ago I was getting ready to shut down and if it weren’t for the Lincoln community that helped donate, I wouldn’t be here now. "

Black’s daughter, Alexus Montgomery, just started working at her father’s restaurant and said she has seen first-hand what helping others can do.

“It’s heartwarming. It’s emotional because not many people have a lot,” Montgomery said. “When you think of someone who didn’t really have much and now look; it’s a blessing.”

To continue feeding the less fortunate over the holidays and giving back, Black will serve free burgers and fries on Christmas Eve.

“It’s more of a spiritual thing,” Black said. “I know when I first opened I promised my creator that if he was allow me to do this that I would feed his people. So that’s what I do.”

