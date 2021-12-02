Advertisement

Drive-thru light show in Lincoln for the first time in nearly a decade

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A drive-thru light show is making its debut at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. The Nebraska Christmas Light Show is now the only drive-thru light show in the city of Lincoln, the first since The Boy Scouts arranged one at Mahoney Park roughly a decade ago.

The 0.7 mile long light show has thousands of lights that are all in sync to a local radio station. Another unique feature is that every prop and sign is custom made.

“I think it’s amazing just to have this in Lincoln, right in the heart of downtown,” Nebraska Christmas Light Show General Manager, Nikki Chipps said. “It’s very accessible - not driving 30-40 miles to get to a show like this. It’s such a great experience for Lincoln.”

The light show runs until Jan. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight and staff say one of the best parts of the show is seeing kids’ excitement.

“What I’ve seen is the interaction with the kids just waving, smiling and hanging out the car waving to Santa’s elves,” Chipps said. “It’s just awesome to see that excitement on their faces.”

Tickets for the light show can either be purchased online or at the gate.

