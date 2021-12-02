Friday Forecast: A drop in "degrees"...with a bit of a breeze....

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some record and near record warmth on Thursday, temperatures will begin their retreat back to more December-like readings as we head over the course of the next week. We will however continue to see generally dry conditions with just a few small chances for any rain or snow in the forecast.

As we head into Thursday evening and Thursday night, mild weather is expected to continue with clear to partly cloudy skies across the state. Overnight tonight, we’ll continue to look for mostly clear skies and then into the day on Friday, temperatures will be cooler behind a cold front, but we’re still expecting to see mostly sunny skies for most locations as we finish the work week.

Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected on Friday with blustery north winds. (KOLN)

Temperatures look to remain unseasonably mild as we head into the day on Friday, though we will be noticeably cooler behind a passing cold front. Look for morning lows in the 30s to low 40s for most of the area, with afternoon highs falling back into low 50s to low 60s. Winds out of the north will be blustery into the afternoon as well, with some wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH through the day.

Temperature stay mild into Friday morning with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. (KOLN)

Temperatures begin to retreat on Friday behind a passing cold front. Look for highs in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures look to continue their cooling trend as we start the weekend, but again, we’ll still be a few degrees above average. Highs on Saturday will fall back to the low 40s to low 50s across much of the area with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Look for highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s for most of the state on Saturday. (KOLN)

Sunday will see a slight bump in temperatures - but it also looks to be quite breezy. Highs will range from the mid 30s in the far west to the low to mid 50s in southeastern Nebraska.

Temperatures will range from the mid 30s to mid 50s on Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

Past the weekend, temperatures will turn much more December-ish as we start the work week next week as we’ll see highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We’ll look for a small chance for some precipitation - possibly some light rain or snow Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. But past that small chance for moisture, most of then next week looks dry.

Temperatures begin to trend back toward normal over the next few days with highs falling to the upper 30s to low 40s by next week. (KOLN)

