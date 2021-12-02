Advertisement

Huskers lose 4-OT marathon at NC State

The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost a 4-overtime marathon game at North Carolina State, 104-100, on Wednesday. The Huskers held leads in three of the four OT periods, but was unable to close out the Wolfpack, who surged ahead late behind Dereon Seabron’s 39 points.

Nebraska was led by Alonzo Verge’s 25-point effort.. Verge missed a layup attempt at the end of regulation, which did not draw a foul call despite Fred Hoiberg’s plea. Video review showed Verge slapped on the arm as he elevated for the potential game-winning shot.

Bryce McGowens added 24 points for the Huskers, whose record falls to 5-3.

Nebraska next plays on Saturday at Indiana to begin Big Ten play.

The 4-overtime contest is tied for the longest game in program history. Nebraska and UAB also went 4 overtimes in 1979.

