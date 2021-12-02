Advertisement

Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds

A dead carp floats in water near the shore at Big Creek State Park in Polk City, Iowa. (AP...
A dead carp floats in water near the shore at Big Creek State Park in Polk City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is getting $110.7 million and Nebraska $63.4 million from the federal government to upgrade water systems and improve water quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the new funding Thursday as part of $7.4 billion in new funding sent throughout the country. The allocation for next year is the first of five years of payments totaling nearly $44 billion.

The EPA funding comes through a $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by Congress and signed into law last month by President Joe Biden.

