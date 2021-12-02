Local experts weigh in on record breaking warm December days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Golf courses are buzzing with activity, kids fill playgrounds and Lincoln people are out walking their dogs - all enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures.

With a high of 71 degrees, Thursday’s temperatures are breaking records.

10/11 NOW meteorologists said these last two days have been the warmest first two days in December ever recorded.

Clint Aegeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Valley, Nebraska, said normally Lincoln’s highs for this time of year would be in low to mid-40s.

“We’ve hit 70 degrees seven times in December, our records go back to 1880′s,” Aegeter said.

Meaning these mild days are rare, but not unheard of.

The other eight days range from 1890 to the 1930′s to 1998.

As for why this is happening, Nebraska’s climatologist said she can’t say for sure but there has been a warming trend.

“Looking at November, if you look at the western half of the country we’ve seen above normal temperatures,” Martha Shulksi said. “In Nebraska, we’ve seen temperatures about three to eight degrees above normal.”

But she said she can’t say for sure if it’s completely tied to climate change.

“In all of these weather events there’s an implication of climate change,” Shulksi said. “These kinds of events are being ramped up by climate change but by how much is another question.”

One concern the experts have is that at the same time we’re seeing the heat, we’re also seeing lower than normal precipitation.

“Our outlook is for below normal precipitation, we could start to have some concerns,” Aegeter said. “I’m sure farmers would like snow on the ground but there’s plenty of time this winter for things to change.”

As for when we’ll start seeing those changes, it’s unknown.

Aegeter said temperatures will cool down this coming weekend but the two-week outlook is still dry.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.