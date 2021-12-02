LPD: Credit cards, blank checks & I.D.s found in stolen car; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered blank checks, stolen credit and I.D. cards, among other belongings inside a stolen car parked at a hotel in northeast Lincoln.

On Wednesday, just after 8 p.m., a police officer saw a grey 2013 Ford Focus in the parking lot at Red Roof Inn, off N 26th Street and Old Dairy Road, just south of Superior Street.

LPD said the officer ran the license plate and discovered that the plates had been reported stolen on Sept. 28 from Honda of Lincoln, off S 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road.

According to police, the responding officer saw a man seated in the driver’s seat of the car, which also matched the description of one reported stolen on Nov. 9 around 5 p.m. from an area of 58th and Roose Streets, near Van Dorn Street.

Officers said they made contact with the man in the car and took him into custody. LPD said officers found the keys to the car, as well as a glass pipe and several bags with methamphetamine residue on his person.

Police said responding officers confirmed the car was in fact stolen and located a large amount of stolen goods inside including tools, electronics, multiple credit cards, blank checks and identification cards.

Jonathan Paul was arrested for felony theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance, felony criminal possession of four or more financial transaction devices, and felony criminal possession of two or more blank financial transaction devices.

According to police, officers are still working to identify the owners of all the stolen property; however, they have identified property from two residential burglaries, a larceny from auto and a lost wallet report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.