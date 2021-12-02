Advertisement

LPD: Man robbed after meeting woman at bar, going to apartment together

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a man was robbed after he met a woman at a bar and went to her apartment.

According to LPD, on Wednesday just after 5 a.m., police were called to an area of 40th Street and Cornhusker Highway on a robbery.

LPD said the victim, a 24-year-old man, reported that he met a woman at a bar downtown and they went to an apartment together afterward.

The man said the woman and another man, who was in the apartment, demanded his money and assaulted him, police explained.

LPD said the pair took the man’s belongings including money, jewelry and shoes.

Officers said the man was able to run away and call police. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

