LPD: Suspected ‘fake’ meth found during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found roughly 15 grams of suspected fake methamphetamine during a traffic stop in south central Lincoln.

On Tuesday, just before 11 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2005 Chevy Impala near 17th and Washington Streets as it did not have any license plates.

LPD said the officer recognized the passenger as a 51-year-old man who was wanted on a felony assault warrant.

Police said the man was taken into custody and the officer located a bag with 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and two bags of suspected ‘fake’ methamphetamine weighing a total of 15.8 grams.

According to police, officers also found a switchblade knife with a blade measuring 11 inches in length and 31.2 grams of marijuana.

The man was arrested for possession with intent to distribute counterfeit controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.