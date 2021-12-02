Advertisement

Martinez announces plans to enter transfer portal

Adrian Martinez
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez says he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

The junior quarterback is a Nebraska record-holder for career total offense.

He had the option to return for a fifth season.

Adrian Martinez started the first 11 games of the 2021 season at quarterback before missing the final game of the year due to a shoulder injury. Martinez is the first player in school history with four 1,000-yard passing seasons. Martinez averaged 308.0 yards of total offense per game, breaking his own school record set during his freshman season.

Martinez eclipsed 1,000 season passing yards in only four games, joining Tommy Armstrong Jr. as the second Husker to throw for 1,000 yards in the first four games of a season. In addition to his work through the air, Martinez rushed 133 times for 525 yards and a career-high 13 scores, leading the Huskers in all three categories. Martinez became only the eighth Husker to total 10 passing and rushing touchdowns in the same season. He also became the first Nebraska quarterback and only the fourth quarterback in Big Ten history with four 500-yard rushing seasons.

During the season, Martinez was recognized as one of 20 national semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. The award is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field.

