LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Record or near record highs expected across Nebraska Thursday afternoon with lots of sunshine. A cold front will move across Nebraska late this afternoon and tonight and that means cooler temperatures on Friday. The weekend will be cooler but necessarily cold and it will be breezy from time to time.

Mostly sunny skies in the Lincoln area on Thursday with the high in the lower 70s. Record high in Lincoln today is 68 degrees set in 2012. Northwest wind this morning will become more east-southeasterly this afternoon at 5 to 15 mph.

Record highs likely Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

New record highs could be established Thursday afternoon for numerous Nebraska towns. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Thursday night with overnight lows dipping into the mid 30s.

Overnight lows will still be well above average. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be cooler and a bit breezy at times, but it will still be quite mild for December. Highs in the lower 60s with a north wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to around 25 mph.

Cooler temperatures on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Cooler temperatures into the weekend with colder, more December like conditions next week.

Cooling trend into the weekend with more typical December temperatures next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.