Record Highs Likely Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Record or near record highs expected across Nebraska Thursday afternoon with lots of sunshine. A cold front will move across Nebraska late this afternoon and tonight and that means cooler temperatures on Friday. The weekend will be cooler but necessarily cold and it will be breezy from time to time.
Mostly sunny skies in the Lincoln area on Thursday with the high in the lower 70s. Record high in Lincoln today is 68 degrees set in 2012. Northwest wind this morning will become more east-southeasterly this afternoon at 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly clear skies Thursday night with overnight lows dipping into the mid 30s.
Friday will be cooler and a bit breezy at times, but it will still be quite mild for December. Highs in the lower 60s with a north wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to around 25 mph.
Cooler temperatures into the weekend with colder, more December like conditions next week.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.