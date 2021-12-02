Tower Square transforms into Lincoln’s North Pole

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In an effort to support local spots this holiday season, one group has turned a downtown Lincoln corner into a wonderland. This is a project two years in the making since it was called off last year due to the pandemic.

It doesn’t matter if it’s during the day or under the lights at night, the Tower Square at 13th and P Street has come to life.

“We are introducing for the first time ever Lincoln’s North Pole,” said Todd Ogden, President of Downtown Lincoln Association.

Ogden said last year’s North Pole was called off the day before it was going to be installed.

In the first night of business, the North Pole is already a hot destination as people take in the sights and activities.

This is all in an effort to bring people together while supporting local spots this holiday season.

“We’re a big downtown and it’s spread out,” said Ogden. “We want to direct people to this area, so they can enjoy as a community the heart of our city and the heart of downtown.”

Whether you come to write a letter to Santa, decorate an ornament or put your name on the naughty or nice list, you have until December 24 before the North Pole has to close down. Also, the lights come on daily around 4:30 p.m. and shut off around 11:00 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.