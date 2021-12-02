UNL minority students respond to Gov. Ricketts and support anti-racism plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - UNL’s student senate showed their support for the anti-racism and racial equity plan that Chancellor Ronnie Green and the university just rolled out. Minority students at UNL said the chancellor’s plans to eliminate discrimination are important.

“This university may not be outwardly racist, but its Black students do experience oppression and bias on a daily basis,” said Aiah Noure, a senior at UNL.

In a press conference last week, Governor Pete Ricketts said he’s lost all faith in the chancellor for his approach to diversity on campus.

“The goal of getting more minority participation is a good one, but the way they’ve approached it is fatally flawed,” Governor Ricketts said.

The governor believed the university’s Journey to Anti-Racism and Racial Equity plan imposed Critical Race Theory.

The plan was created as an extension of the university’s strategic plan’s aiming to increase diversity and inclusion on campus, as well as create a climate at Nebraska that emphasizes, prioritizes, and expands inclusive excellence and diversity.

Batool Ibrahim is the president of ASUN, UNL’s student government. She said she commends the chancellor’s efforts and is frustrated with the governor’s criticism.

“It’s very evident that they don’t understand the situations and the history that Black, brown and Indigenous students have been placed at in this university,” Ibrahim said.

Chancellor Green released a statement that said, “I do not believe UNL is racist, nothing could be further from the truth.” He went on to apologize to the Board of Regents for not fully engaging them in the development of the diversity and anti-racism plan.

He said it is important for the future of UNL to address racial equality and looks forward to being transparent and working with the board going forward.

ASUN voted unanimously in favor of the plan and hopes to increase student involvement with helping the chancellor and other co-leaders of the plan.

