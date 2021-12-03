10th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

The 10th-seeded Nebraska volleyball team (21-7) begins postseason play this weekend, welcoming Big South champion Campbell, Florida State and Kansas State to the Devaney Center, Dec. 3-4, for the NCAA First and Second Rounds. The Huskers open with Campbell in a first-round matchup on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the winner of Friday night’s Campbell-Nebraska match will meet the winner of Friday’s 4:30 p.m. first-round contest between Florida State (19-9) and Kansas State (15-12).

All three of this weekend’s matches will be streamed on ESPN+ with Larry Punteney handling play-by-play duties and Kathi Wieskamp providing color commentary.

This week’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year.

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. Inside the Devaney Center, fans can access the direct radio call of the match at 87.7 FM.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

