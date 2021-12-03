Advertisement

10th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

By Nebraska Media Relations
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The 10th-seeded Nebraska volleyball team (21-7) begins postseason play this weekend, welcoming Big South champion Campbell, Florida State and Kansas State to the Devaney Center, Dec. 3-4, for the NCAA First and Second Rounds. The Huskers open with Campbell in a first-round matchup on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the winner of Friday night’s Campbell-Nebraska match will meet the winner of Friday’s 4:30 p.m. first-round contest between Florida State (19-9) and Kansas State (15-12).

All three of this weekend’s matches will be streamed on ESPN+ with Larry Punteney handling play-by-play duties and Kathi Wieskamp providing color commentary.

This week’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year.

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. Inside the Devaney Center, fans can access the direct radio call of the match at 87.7 FM.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Martinez
Martinez enters transfer portal
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man robbed after meeting woman at bar, going to apartment together
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The 0.7 mile long light show has thousands of lights that are all in sync to a local radio...
Drive-thru light show in Lincoln for the first time in nearly a decade
Owner of A Taste of Louisiana, Pokey Black, is giving back to Lincoln's less fortunate this...
After Lincoln community saves restaurant, owner continues to give back

Latest News

Adrian Martinez
Martinez enters transfer portal
The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
Huskers lose 4-OT marathon at NC State
Whitney Brown and the Nebraska women's basketball team celebrates at midcourt following the...
Nebraska rolls past Wake Forest, stays unbeaten
Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Lexi Rodriguez was one of five Huskers honored in the Big...
Five Huskers collect Big Ten postseason honors