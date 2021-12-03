Advertisement

Broken Bow man killed in car crash

Hit pickup parked on highway
Broken Bow man killed when his car hit a pickup parked on the road.
Broken Bow man killed when his car hit a pickup parked on the road.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR OCONTO, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man died in an unusual crash involving a pick-up that was parked on a highway.

The Custer County Sheriff’s office reports that 65-year-old Daniel Jacobson was killed. Jacobson was driving north on Highway 21 about a mile south of Oconto in Custer County. His car struck a unoccupied pickup that was parked on the highway. The sheriff said the pickup had been involved in an earlier rollover accident. Jacobson’s accident happened just before 6 a.m. Friday.

Jacobson was the only person in his car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency workers from Oconto Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Rescue, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Trumbull Repair and Towing and the Nebraska State Patrol were on the scene.

It’s unclear why the pickup was left on the highway or who was responsible.

