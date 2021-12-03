Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Celebrate the Holiday season in the Capital City with a few of these events compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Nebraska Christmas Lights Show A Magical Holiday Experience

A new holiday tradition begins for Lincoln this holiday season. Nebraska Christmas Lights Show, LLC presents a magical holiday experience at Haymarket Park with a drive-through light display. The display is nothing short of amazing. Featuring countless lights, props and computerized effects all synchronized to sound, this wondrous display also includes an appearance of Santa and his elves for vehicle onlookers.

Through Jan. 1 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Tickets per car: Start at $40

More info: HERE

The Stage Theater Presents The Sound Of Music

This inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta von Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Adults: $21, Youth: $15

More info: HERE

Holidays With Huskers

The holiday season is upon us. You and the future Huskers in your family, ages 16 and younger, are invited to a festive celebration. The morning will be filled with holiday games, snacks, crafts and even a photo with Herbie Husker!

Saturday 9-11 a.m.; Adults: $5, Youth: Free

More info: HERE

Firth’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade

Get excited because Firth Area Community Enrichment Team (FACET) is hosting its first ever “Firth’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade”! A holiday celebration featuring a parade, hot chocolate, cookies, ornament making and the community tree lighting.

Saturday 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Tidings Of Comfort And Joy - Christmas With Wesleyan

NWU’s Choir, Jazz Choir and Chamber Singers will be joined by choral ensembles from Columbus High School and Fremont High School to share the music and message of the season. The five choral ensembles, consisting of nearly 200 musicians, will be accompanied by a string quintet, oboe, guitar, percussion, piano and organ. They will share the story of Christmas in timeless music from across the ages and around the world.

Saturday at 4:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

