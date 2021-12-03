Help the Food Bank of Lincoln by donating via virtual grocery store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 Cares is holding a Holiday Virtual Food Drive from Dec. 6-10 to benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln.

“After another challenging year, you can be the reason families give thanks this holiday season,” The Food Bank of Lincoln said. “An estimated 229,120 Nebraskans are food insecure including 57,510 people right here in Southeast Nebraska. No one in our community should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

The event is designed to allow people to donate to the Food Bank of Lincoln remotely, without leaving their homes. When viewers log on to the Food Bank’s food drive page, they can easily click their way through a virtual grocery store, picking items and amounts that will be purchased by the Food Bank for distribution to community members who are in need at this time.

The Food Bank said any donation helps especially this time of year. Thanks to our 10/11 Cares Virtual Food Drive sponsor Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

