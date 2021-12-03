HS Basketball Scoreboard - Thurs, Dec. 2
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alma 65, Bertrand 19
Amherst 61, Ravenna 44
Anselmo-Merna 31, Paxton 29
Arlington 54, West Point-Beemer 40
Aurora 45, Adams Central 33
Bayard 67, Kimball 25
Boyd County 66, North Central 57
Broken Bow 38, Arcadia-Loup City 27
Cambridge 58, Hitchcock County 57, OT
Centennial 57, David City 33
Central Valley 60, Palmer 18
Centura 50, Holdrege 44
Cozad 49, Chase County 42
Crawford 50, Sioux County 25
Crete 62, Columbus Lakeview 40
Crofton 62, Tri County Northeast 44
Cross County 53, McCool Junction 30
Elgin Public/Pope John 68, Riverside 64
Elm Creek 0, Shelton 0
Exeter/Milligan 44, Deshler 39
Freeman 34, Palmyra 12
Friend 70, Lewiston 30
Gibbon 51, St. Paul 30
Giltner 49, Harvard 32
Hartington-Newcastle 33, Ponca 26
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Columbus Scotus 28
Hi-Line 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Homer 49, Winnebago 44
Howells/Dodge 54, Pierce 42
Kenesaw 53, Blue Hill 48
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 78, Creighton 34
Lexington 54, Gothenburg 48
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38, Oakland-Craig 29
Louisville 52, Conestoga 49
Lutheran High Northeast 46, Wisner-Pilger 42
Malcolm 58, Plattsmouth 36
Medicine Valley 61, Southwest 37
Meridian 41, Dorchester 16
Mullen 54, Sutherland 29
Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 58
North Bend Central 80, Twin River 21
O’Neill 71, Valentine 32
Omaha Concordia 80, Boys Town 51
Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21
Osceola 61, St. Edward 26
Overton 66, Arapahoe 43
Perkins County 57, Hershey 56, OT
Plainview 59, Winside 48
Platteview 74, Elkhorn North 65
Pleasanton 69, Axtell 65
Ralston 58, York 55
Republic County, Kan. 42, Thayer Central 37
Sandy Creek 54, Wood River 39
Schuyler 30, Madison 27
Seward 44, Hastings 41
Sidney, Iowa 52, Johnson-Brock 49
Silver Lake 49, Red Cloud 30
Spalding Academy 51, Heartland Lutheran 22
Stuart 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 48
Tri County 57, Wilber-Clatonia 39
Wahoo 80, Bennington 56
Wakefield 72, Pender 35
Wallace 51, Wauneta-Palisade 24
Walthill 102, Santee 91
Wynot 56, Bloomfield 35
BE/Kearney/LSW/PLVS Tournament
Kearney 70, Bellevue East 44
Lincoln Southwest 70, Papillion-LaVista South 64
Col/MN/LH/WHS Tournament
Millard North 74, Lincoln High 45
Omaha Westside 89, Columbus 30
GI/ElkSo/LE/Prep Tournament
Lincoln East 62, Elkhorn South 60
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Grand Island 60
GICC Tournament
Omaha Gross Catholic 37, Norfolk Catholic 36
Lourdes Central Catholic Basketball Tournament
Lincoln Christian 59, Nebraska City Lourdes 51
Norfolk/BW/MS/LSE Tournament
Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26
Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 22
OPS Jamboree 2021
Gretna 73, Omaha South 68, OT
Omaha Benson 85, Omaha Burke 83
Omaha Central 74, Grand Island Northwest 46
Pius X/Fre/NP/MW Tournament
Lincoln Pius X 69, Fremont 46
North Platte 60, Millard West 58, OT
SSC/LNE/LNS/PLV Tournament
Lincoln Northeast 78, South Sioux City 49
Papillion-LaVista 61, Lincoln North Star 48
Western Conference Tournament
Chadron 45, Gering 40
Scottsbluff 71, Arvada, Colo. 27
Sidney 56, Alliance 46
Sterling, Colo. 68, Mitchell 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 51, Aurora 28
Alma 65, Bertrand 19
Anselmo-Merna 52, Paxton 34
Auburn 36, Weeping Water 24
Axtell 54, Pleasanton 49
Bayard 54, Kimball 24
Blair 56, Omaha Mercy 20
Broken Bow 57, Arcadia-Loup City 14
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 21
Central Valley 52, Palmer 14
Chase County 58, Cozad 34
Columbus Lakeview 40, Crete 25
Crawford 42, Sioux County 35
Crofton 80, Tri County Northeast 29
Cross County 54, McCool Junction 47
David City 47, Centennial 33
Deshler 40, Exeter/Milligan 38
Diller-Odell 57, Pawnee City 12
East Butler 57, Cedar Bluffs 25
Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Riverside 31
Elkhorn North 82, Platteview 20
Freeman 34, Palmyra 12
Fullerton 62, Burwell 21
Giltner 44, Harvard 7
Gothenburg 48, Lexington 35
Hastings 69, Seward 39
Hastings St. Cecilia 30, Columbus Scotus 27
Hershey 64, Perkins County 39
Holdrege 34, Centura 26
Homer 64, Winnebago 46
Howells/Dodge 56, Pierce 32
Johnson-Brock 39, Sidney, Iowa 37
Kenesaw 34, Blue Hill 29
Lewiston 39, Friend 17
Louisville 38, Conestoga 28
Madison 38, Schuyler 10
Malcolm 63, Plattsmouth 22
Meridian 49, Dorchester 21
Minden 40, Southern Valley 38
Mullen 29, Sutherland 25
Niobrara/Verdigre 41, Stuart 30
North Bend Central 68, Twin River 17
North Central 69, Boyd County 16
O’Neill 58, Valentine 37
Oakland-Craig 58, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31
Omaha Concordia 60, Boys Town 14
Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Bishop Neumann 39
Osceola 56, St. Edward 9
Overton 47, Arapahoe 36
Pender 63, Wakefield 46
Plainview 62, Winside 16
Ravenna 54, Amherst 27
Santee 63, Walthill 39
Shelton 53, Elm Creek 24
Silver Lake 47, Red Cloud 26
South Platte 47, Arthur County 27
Southwest 43, Medicine Valley 24
St. Paul 58, Gibbon 19
Summerland 54, Neligh-Oakdale 18
Sutton 53, Superior 47
Thayer Central 48, Republic County, Kan. 13
Wahoo 60, Bennington 50
Wauneta-Palisade 66, Wallace 60
West Point-Beemer 59, Arlington 31
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Tri County 31
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Hi-Line 14
Wisner-Pilger 47, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Wood River 56, Sandy Creek 32
Wynot 67, Bloomfield 35
York 65, Ralston 12
COL/MN/LH/WHS Tournament
Lincoln High 44, Millard North 38
Omaha Westside 58, Columbus 48
GI Tournament
Lincoln East 38, Elkhorn South 21
GICC Tournament
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 38
Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Norfolk Catholic 23
Kea/BE/LSW/PLVS Tournament
Bellevue East 52, Kearney 48
Lincoln Southwest 53, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Lourdes Central Catholic Basketball Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 39, Yutan 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 35, Lincoln Christian 26
Mar/GI/ES/LE Tournament
Omaha Marian 59, Grand Island 16
Norfolk/BW/MN/LSE Tournament
Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22
Norfolk/BW/MS/LSE Tournament
Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26
OPS Jamboree 2021
Grand Island Northwest 53, Omaha Burke 39
Gretna 66, Omaha North 9
Omaha Benson 52, Omaha South 18
Omaha Central 95, Bryan 8
Pius X/Fre/NP/MW Tournament
Lincoln Pius X 68, Fremont 64, OT
North Platte 41, Millard West 40
SSC/LNE/LNS/PLV Tournament
Lincoln Northeast 66, South Sioux City 32
Papillion-LaVista 71, Lincoln North Star 25
Western Conference Tournament
Chadron 63, Gering 30
Mitchell 48, Alliance 41
Scottsbluff 68, Sterling, Colo. 11
Sidney 92, Arvada, Colo. 10
