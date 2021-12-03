Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard - Thurs, Dec. 2

(KSNB)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alma 65, Bertrand 19

Amherst 61, Ravenna 44

Anselmo-Merna 31, Paxton 29

Arlington 54, West Point-Beemer 40

Aurora 45, Adams Central 33

Bayard 67, Kimball 25

Boyd County 66, North Central 57

Broken Bow 38, Arcadia-Loup City 27

Cambridge 58, Hitchcock County 57, OT

Centennial 57, David City 33

Central Valley 60, Palmer 18

Centura 50, Holdrege 44

Cozad 49, Chase County 42

Crawford 50, Sioux County 25

Crete 62, Columbus Lakeview 40

Crofton 62, Tri County Northeast 44

Cross County 53, McCool Junction 30

Elgin Public/Pope John 68, Riverside 64

Elm Creek 0, Shelton 0

Exeter/Milligan 44, Deshler 39

Freeman 34, Palmyra 12

Friend 70, Lewiston 30

Gibbon 51, St. Paul 30

Giltner 49, Harvard 32

Hartington-Newcastle 33, Ponca 26

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Columbus Scotus 28

Hi-Line 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Homer 49, Winnebago 44

Howells/Dodge 54, Pierce 42

Kenesaw 53, Blue Hill 48

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 78, Creighton 34

Lexington 54, Gothenburg 48

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38, Oakland-Craig 29

Louisville 52, Conestoga 49

Lutheran High Northeast 46, Wisner-Pilger 42

Malcolm 58, Plattsmouth 36

Medicine Valley 61, Southwest 37

Meridian 41, Dorchester 16

Mullen 54, Sutherland 29

Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 58

North Bend Central 80, Twin River 21

O’Neill 71, Valentine 32

Omaha Concordia 80, Boys Town 51

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21

Osceola 61, St. Edward 26

Overton 66, Arapahoe 43

Perkins County 57, Hershey 56, OT

Plainview 59, Winside 48

Platteview 74, Elkhorn North 65

Pleasanton 69, Axtell 65

Ralston 58, York 55

Republic County, Kan. 42, Thayer Central 37

Sandy Creek 54, Wood River 39

Schuyler 30, Madison 27

Seward 44, Hastings 41

Sidney, Iowa 52, Johnson-Brock 49

Silver Lake 49, Red Cloud 30

Spalding Academy 51, Heartland Lutheran 22

Stuart 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 48

Tri County 57, Wilber-Clatonia 39

Wahoo 80, Bennington 56

Wakefield 72, Pender 35

Wallace 51, Wauneta-Palisade 24

Walthill 102, Santee 91

Wynot 56, Bloomfield 35

BE/Kearney/LSW/PLVS Tournament

Kearney 70, Bellevue East 44

Lincoln Southwest 70, Papillion-LaVista South 64

Col/MN/LH/WHS Tournament

Millard North 74, Lincoln High 45

Omaha Westside 89, Columbus 30

GI/ElkSo/LE/Prep Tournament

Lincoln East 62, Elkhorn South 60

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Grand Island 60

GICC Tournament

Omaha Gross Catholic 37, Norfolk Catholic 36

Lourdes Central Catholic Basketball Tournament

Lincoln Christian 59, Nebraska City Lourdes 51

Norfolk/BW/MS/LSE Tournament

Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26

Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 22

OPS Jamboree 2021

Gretna 73, Omaha South 68, OT

Omaha Benson 85, Omaha Burke 83

Omaha Central 74, Grand Island Northwest 46

Pius X/Fre/NP/MW Tournament

Lincoln Pius X 69, Fremont 46

North Platte 60, Millard West 58, OT

SSC/LNE/LNS/PLV Tournament

Lincoln Northeast 78, South Sioux City 49

Papillion-LaVista 61, Lincoln North Star 48

Western Conference Tournament

Chadron 45, Gering 40

Scottsbluff 71, Arvada, Colo. 27

Sidney 56, Alliance 46

Sterling, Colo. 68, Mitchell 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 51, Aurora 28

Alma 65, Bertrand 19

Anselmo-Merna 52, Paxton 34

Auburn 36, Weeping Water 24

Axtell 54, Pleasanton 49

Bayard 54, Kimball 24

Blair 56, Omaha Mercy 20

Broken Bow 57, Arcadia-Loup City 14

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 21

Central Valley 52, Palmer 14

Chase County 58, Cozad 34

Columbus Lakeview 40, Crete 25

Crawford 42, Sioux County 35

Crofton 80, Tri County Northeast 29

Cross County 54, McCool Junction 47

David City 47, Centennial 33

Deshler 40, Exeter/Milligan 38

Diller-Odell 57, Pawnee City 12

East Butler 57, Cedar Bluffs 25

Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Riverside 31

Elkhorn North 82, Platteview 20

Freeman 34, Palmyra 12

Fullerton 62, Burwell 21

Giltner 44, Harvard 7

Gothenburg 48, Lexington 35

Hastings 69, Seward 39

Hastings St. Cecilia 30, Columbus Scotus 27

Hershey 64, Perkins County 39

Holdrege 34, Centura 26

Homer 64, Winnebago 46

Howells/Dodge 56, Pierce 32

Johnson-Brock 39, Sidney, Iowa 37

Kenesaw 34, Blue Hill 29

Lewiston 39, Friend 17

Louisville 38, Conestoga 28

Madison 38, Schuyler 10

Malcolm 63, Plattsmouth 22

Meridian 49, Dorchester 21

Minden 40, Southern Valley 38

Mullen 29, Sutherland 25

Niobrara/Verdigre 41, Stuart 30

North Bend Central 68, Twin River 17

North Central 69, Boyd County 16

O’Neill 58, Valentine 37

Oakland-Craig 58, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31

Omaha Concordia 60, Boys Town 14

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Bishop Neumann 39

Osceola 56, St. Edward 9

Overton 47, Arapahoe 36

Pender 63, Wakefield 46

Plainview 62, Winside 16

Ravenna 54, Amherst 27

Santee 63, Walthill 39

Shelton 53, Elm Creek 24

Silver Lake 47, Red Cloud 26

South Platte 47, Arthur County 27

Southwest 43, Medicine Valley 24

St. Paul 58, Gibbon 19

Summerland 54, Neligh-Oakdale 18

Sutton 53, Superior 47

Thayer Central 48, Republic County, Kan. 13

Wahoo 60, Bennington 50

Wauneta-Palisade 66, Wallace 60

West Point-Beemer 59, Arlington 31

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Tri County 31

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Hi-Line 14

Wisner-Pilger 47, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Wood River 56, Sandy Creek 32

Wynot 67, Bloomfield 35

York 65, Ralston 12

COL/MN/LH/WHS Tournament

Lincoln High 44, Millard North 38

Omaha Westside 58, Columbus 48

GI Tournament

Lincoln East 38, Elkhorn South 21

GICC Tournament

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 38

Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Norfolk Catholic 23

Kea/BE/LSW/PLVS Tournament

Bellevue East 52, Kearney 48

Lincoln Southwest 53, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Lourdes Central Catholic Basketball Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 39, Yutan 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 35, Lincoln Christian 26

Mar/GI/ES/LE Tournament

Omaha Marian 59, Grand Island 16

Norfolk/BW/MN/LSE Tournament

Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22

Norfolk/BW/MS/LSE Tournament

Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26

OPS Jamboree 2021

Grand Island Northwest 53, Omaha Burke 39

Gretna 66, Omaha North 9

Omaha Benson 52, Omaha South 18

Omaha Central 95, Bryan 8

Pius X/Fre/NP/MW Tournament

Lincoln Pius X 68, Fremont 64, OT

North Platte 41, Millard West 40

SSC/LNE/LNS/PLV Tournament

Lincoln Northeast 66, South Sioux City 32

Papillion-LaVista 71, Lincoln North Star 25

Western Conference Tournament

Chadron 63, Gering 30

Mitchell 48, Alliance 41

Scottsbluff 68, Sterling, Colo. 11

Sidney 92, Arvada, Colo. 10

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

