Lincoln bladesmith competing on The History Channel for second time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In 2019, a UNL student showcased his bladesmith talents on The History Channel. Next week, he’s being recognized for a second time as he goes up against the youngest competitors.

With a face shield and his bare hands, Colton Arias is busy in his shop in Ceresco. He’s busy making anything from bottle openers, to kitchen knives, and even swords.

In 2019, at just 18 years old, Colton was the youngest competitor to win “Forged In Fire” on The History Channel. Recently, he was selected to be on the show again.

“Essentially they take four of the youngest champions and they all compete for the champion of champion title of the youngest two-time champ on Forged in Fire,” said Colton Arias.

This summer, Colton left Nebraska and went to Connecticut for filming, which took 3 weeks.

“It was really cool to meet the judges, see the set, being able to compete in the T.V. show that I had been watching for so long,” Arias said.

The 20-year-old is back in school at UNL, fulfilling custom orders and teaching bladesmithing classes at his shop.

“Sometimes in Menards I get recognized because a lot of those guys watch Forged in Fire,. I guess,” he laughed.

It’s a unique claim to fame, but one he’s hoping to share with others.

“I think there’s only three bladesmiths in Lincoln,” said Arias. “If you’re one, hit me up. I’m always looking for more to network with.”

The Young Gun Champions premieres Wednesday, December 8 at 9 p.m. The bladesmith is having a public watch party at Risky’s Sports Bar and Grill near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.

“In high school nobody really knew what bladesmithing was,” Arias said. “All my friend were like ‘You make knives, that’s kind of weird.’ Once they saw it was kind of legit and there’s a T.V. show about it and I went on and demonstrated my skill, I think they thought it was really cool.”

