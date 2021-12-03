Lincoln Lutheran’s Ziegler earns National Coach of the Year Honor

LINCOLN, NE (KOLN-TV) - One month after winning a state championship, Sue Ziegler earned national acclaim. The Lincoln Lutheran volleyball coach was selected as one of two Girls High School Coaches of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Ziegler guided the Warriors to a school-record 38 wins in 2021. Lincoln Lutheran defeated Kearney Catholic for the Class C1 state championship in November. The Warriors finished the year unbeaten against Class C1 opponents.

Over her career, Ziegler has won three state titles. In 2020, she was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.