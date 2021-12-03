Our Town Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Osceola is not only surviving, but thriving with great new businesses, and residents who are always looking to advance and improve.

We recently visited with Roxanne Page, who taught school in Osceloa for 43 years. She pointed out to us that that town is celebrating its 150th year in 2021. “The courthouse is celebrating 100 years in 2022,” Page said. “So we are having a combined celebration July 4th weekend for the 150th and the 100th together.”

As you might imagine, the community of Osceola has plenty of history surrounding it. “Our town was named after Chief Osceola of the Seminole Indian tribe, and it was originally settled five miles from here,” Page said. “The councils got together and decided to move it to this location. We have had four governors that came from our town. Another important thing is we had the start of Wesleyan University here.” Page says Wesleyan then moved to Fullerton, and finally to Lincoln to it’s current location.

The Osceola civic center is a source of pride for people in town. “It was an old restaurant for years,” Page said. “It was decaying and falling apart. The city purchased it, hired a local contractor named Hays Construction, to come in and gut it. They completely remodeled this building. One side is for the civic center, the other side is the senior center. The civic center is where we prepare our Meals on Wheels food that we deliver to local residents in town. The other side is for coffee, pool, and cards.”

The Polk County seat is blessed with many successful businesses in town. “We have a nice, new Pinnacle Bank,” Page said. “The former bank building on the other corner is now our city hall. We also have a beautiful antique shop. We have B. Marie’s, which is a flower shop. We have a plumbing and hardware business on the east side of the courthouse square, and there’s a beautiful new coffee shop called Gathering Grounds. It was converted from an old Red and White grocery store, and they took it and built it into this specialty coffee shop that is used by everyone. We have the Osceola Tavern that serves food at Noon and in the evening. The town features the beautiful Polk County courthouse, and our Tonniges Chevrolet dealership is here.” In addition to those businesses, there is Tooley’s drug store on the square that offers a pharmacy, but also a wide variety of gifts and cards. And, there is a fitness gym with a trainer called HavenFit. There are many other offerings in town, including a hair salon called “Heads or Nails”, a women’s clothing boutique called “Fields and Frills”, the local American Legion is a popular gathering spot, and the Annie Jeffrey Thrift Store offers more shopping options.

Osecola is a “full service” community that is thriving. And there’s a reason for that. “I believe it’s because we are always trying to improve,” Page said. “We are improving our community all the time. And, a lot of young people that have graduated from our school system, are coming back into town to continue to build up businesses.”

The next time you are in Polk County, be sure to take a drive through Our Town Osceola.

