Saturday Forecast: Cooler - but still mild - through the first weekend of December

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The mild start to December looks to continue as we head into the first weekend of the month - though temperatures will be cooler than we’ve had the past few days. The forecast then turns a bit more “Decembery” as we head into the week next week with a small chance for some light snow into Tuesday morning and perhaps another chance for some accumulating snow late next week.

Into Friday evening, the weather is expected to remain fairly mild and quiet across the state. Blustery north winds this afternoon should become fairly light with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Some areas of fog and clouds will try and spread across the state - particularly across central Nebraska where some patchy dense will be possible as we start Saturday. By the afternoon though, it should be a pretty nice day with mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.

Some clouds and areas of fog will be possible into Saturday morning with mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon. (KOLN)

Temperatures into Saturday morning will be chilly - but still a few degrees above average for most. Look for morning lows in the mid 20s to low 30s for most of the state.

Look for lows on Saturday in the low 20s to low 30s. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, skies should be mostly sunny for most of the state with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the low 60s. The coolest readings should be across northeastern Nebraska with the warmest temperatures in the far west.

Temperatures continue to cool back on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. (KOLN)

We should see warmer temperatures into early Sunday morning with lows only falling into the mid and upper 30s - some 10° to almost 20° above normal.

Look for lows in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures get a slight bump into Sunday - though it will be breezy to windy as a strong low pressure system slides across the northern Plains. That will push a cold front through the state into Sunday morning, with northwest winds potentially gusting 30 to 40 MPH or more into Sunday afternoon. The coldest air with this front won’t arrive until Sunday evening and into the day on Monday as we should see afternoon highs in the low 40s to mid 50s from north to south across the state.

Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s with windy weather on Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

More December-like weather is then expected into next week with high temperatures struggling into the mid 30s on Monday. Another quick moving - though less organized system - looks to swing through the area Monday night into Tuesday, which could bring in some areas of light snow across parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa into Tuesday morning. That chance though for now remains quite small. Temperatures rebound slightly into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s before long range models hint at another system arriving late next week that could bring some accumulating snow back into the forecast. That is still quite a ways away though, so there’s still plenty of time for things to change, so make sure you check back with later forecasts!

Mild and dry weather is expected this weekend with colder temperatures with snow snow chances expected into next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.