From warm to mild on Friday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After numerous new record highs on Thursday, it will be cooler on Friday and breezy. A cold front has moved through Nebraska and temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler today, however, the afternoon temperatures will still be above average. Saturday will be cooler but not as breezy with mostly sunny skies. Windier and a bit warmer for Sunday.

Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler for Friday. Highs will be around 60 degrees with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts around 30 mph.

It will be cooler on Friday, but temperatures will still be above average.
It will be cooler on Friday, but temperatures will still be above average.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy and colder for Friday night with lows in the upper 20s.

Chillier temperatures expected Friday night.
Chillier temperatures expected Friday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies on Saturday, cooler and not as breezy. Highs in the upper 40s with a south wind developing 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler on Saturday but not as windy.
Cooler on Saturday but not as windy.(1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer on Sunday. Highs in the lower 50s and a west-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

A little warmer and windier for Sunday.
A little warmer and windier for Sunday.(1011 Weather)

Colder temperatures will arrive on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s and there is a small chance for a rain or snow shower on Tuesday.

Colder temperatures next week.
Colder temperatures next week.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

