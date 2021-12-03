Advertisement

‘Weird Al’ to perform at Lincoln’s Lied Center

"Weird Al" Yankovic on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles....
"Weird Al" Yankovic on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 3, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Lied Center for Performing Arts announced Friday that “Weird Al” Yankovic will be performing in Lincoln in July.

Event center officials say that Weird Al Yankovic, alongside special guest Emo Philips, will perform at the Lied Center at 7:30 p.m on Friday, July 22, as part of “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”

The Lied Center will sell tickets on their website starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 10. Friends of Lied will have a special pre-sale on Dec. 7.

Like his last vanity tour, he is leaving behind the high-octane theatrics that he’s known for and going bare-bones — no costumes, no props, no video screens, according to the promo on the Lied Center website.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is being promoted as the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. A five-time Grammy winner, his 2014 release “Mandatory Fun” was the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200.

