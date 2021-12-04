Float 4 Life hosts lessons for children who have autism

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One Capital City non-profit is hoping to bring awareness and teach water safety to kids diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Float 4 Life is busy at their pool this weekend. They’re holding lessons specifically for children who have autism. The organization brought in a drowning prevention specialist from Florida to help with the lessons.

Children with autism are more prone to drowning because of how they process fearful and threatening behaviors, such as being under water.

“Teach these children that if they make it into the water unsupervised, that they can turn to get the wall.” said Becky Puhl, Drowning Prevention Specialist. “Also teaching them how to go under water and hold their breath because if they don’t know how to hold their breath, that is the first sign of possible impairment due to a drowning.”

Float 4 Life is launching a swim program that will serve children with autism. You can find more information here.

