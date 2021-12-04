Advertisement

Float 4 Life hosts lessons for children who have autism

Float 4 Life is busy at their pool this weekend. They’re holding lessons specifically for...
Float 4 Life is busy at their pool this weekend. They’re holding lessons specifically for children who have autism.(Nicole Griffith)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One Capital City non-profit is hoping to bring awareness and teach water safety to kids diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Float 4 Life is busy at their pool this weekend. They’re holding lessons specifically for children who have autism. The organization brought in a drowning prevention specialist from Florida to help with the lessons.

Children with autism are more prone to drowning because of how they process fearful and threatening behaviors, such as being under water.

“Teach these children that if they make it into the water unsupervised, that they can turn to get the wall.” said Becky Puhl, Drowning Prevention Specialist. “Also teaching them how to go under water and hold their breath because if they don’t know how to hold their breath, that is the first sign of possible impairment due to a drowning.”

Float 4 Life is launching a swim program that will serve children with autism. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov Ricketts: “No lockdowns or mandates” following news of Omicron in Nebraska
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph to join Nebraska Football coaching staff
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Broken Bow man killed when his car hit a pickup parked on the road.
Broken Bow man killed in car crash
LLCHD: Third highest number of daily COVD cases in 2021 recorded on Thursday

Latest News

Temperatures should warm back into the 50s across the southern two-thirds of the state on Sunday.
Sunday Forecast: Warmer - but windy - weather expected into Sunday
Friends and family celebrated Syracuse Fire Chief’s return home after suffering from a...
Syracuse Fire Chief returns home after suffering from traumatic brain injury
Nebraska man who set fire to and stabbed wife gets probation
Man acquitted in granddaughter’s carbon monoxide death