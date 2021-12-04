Advertisement

HS Basketball Scores (Friday, Dec. 3)

Beatrice wins its 2020-21 opening game over Nebraska City.
Beatrice wins its 2020-21 opening game over Nebraska City.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HS Basketball Scoreboard - Friday, Dec. 3

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alma 51, Kenesaw 37

Anselmo-Merna 68, Sandhills Valley 29

Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 37

Axtell 51, Bertrand 24

Bloomfield 54, Tri County Northeast 48

Blue Hill 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 33

Boone Central 55, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48

Bridgeport 78, Perkins County 34

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, Hampton 26

Central Valley 56, Stuart 48

Creighton 44, West Holt 41

Crofton 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29

Cross County 42, Shelby/Rising City 14

Diller-Odell 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Douglas County West 56, Schuyler 11

Elgin Public/Pope John 66, Niobrara/Verdigre 60

Elkhorn 56, Bennington 47

Elkhorn Valley 50, Neligh-Oakdale 15

Frankfort, Kan. 57, Pawnee City 17

Franklin 56, Shelton 10

Garden County 54, Brady 31

Gibbon 25, Central City 23

Guardian Angels 66, Wisner-Pilger 31

Hastings 39, Crete 36

Hay Springs 45, Cody-Kilgore 27

Heartland 34, Wilber-Clatonia 29

High Plains Community 36, Giltner 35

Howells/Dodge 50, Stanton 46, OT

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 12

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Clarkson/Leigh 48

Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30

Kimball 46, Leyton 42

Lawrence-Nelson 47, Red Cloud 34

Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Wallace 36

Mead 56, Johnson County Central 47

Milford 50, Fillmore Central 38

Morrill 50, Potter-Dix 25

Norris 60, Freeman 15

Norris 60, Freeman, Wash. 14

North Central 57, Burwell 35

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Cornerstone Christian 15

Omaha Roncalli 45, Omaha Concordia 30

Ord 38, Ainsworth 37

Osceola 33, Exeter/Milligan 26

Osmond 65, Randolph 22

Overton 53, Loomis 44

Paxton 43, Medicine Valley 40, OT

Plainview 53, Wausa 35

Pleasanton 48, Arcadia-Loup City 31

Sandhills/Thedford 62, Maxwell 25

Silver Lake 30, Deshler 25

Southern Valley 38, Elm Creek 31

St. Mary’s 69, Riverside 23

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34, Wilcox-Hildreth 24

Syracuse 56, Falls City 23

Wahoo 54, Aurora 29

Waverly 46, Grand Island Northwest 34

Wayne 46, Battle Creek 42

Yuma, Colo. 50, Dundy County-Stratton 31

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 41

Arcadia-Loup City 61, Pleasanton 58

Bertrand 51, Axtell 40

Brady 50, Garden County 39

Cambridge 53, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Central City 51, Gibbon 25

Cross County 50, Shelby/Rising City 25

Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Blue Hill 47

Elkhorn Valley 40, Neligh-Oakdale 37

Elm Creek 44, Southern Valley 22

Hastings 39, Crete 36

Howells/Dodge 60, Stanton 45

Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30

Kearney Catholic 58, Sutton 30

Kenesaw 53, Alma 22

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Crofton 46

Loomis 77, Overton 35

Mead 59, Johnson County Central 34

Nebraska Christian 67, St. Edward 35

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Cornerstone Christian 15

Osmond 45, Randolph 33

Perkins County 55, Bridgeport 45

Raymond Central 50, Aquinas 46

Shelton 76, Franklin 35

South Platte 53, Minatare 34

Southern 72, Palmyra 67

St. Mary’s 70, Riverside 43

Summerland 68, CWC 19

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 25

Wahoo 76, Aurora 50

Waverly 47, Grand Island Northwest 34

Wayne 69, Battle Creek 44

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov Ricketts: “No lockdowns or mandates” following news of Omicron in Nebraska
Adrian Martinez
Martinez enters transfer portal
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man robbed after meeting woman at bar, going to apartment together
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The 0.7 mile long light show has thousands of lights that are all in sync to a local radio...
Drive-thru light show in Lincoln for the first time in nearly a decade

Latest News

Huskers defeat Campbell in NCAA Tournament
NU sweeps Campbell in NCAA opener
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph to join Nebraska Football coaching staff
Nebraska Volleyball
10th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament
HS Basketball Scoreboard - Thurs, Dec. 2