NU sweeps Campbell in NCAA opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The 10th-seeded Nebraska volleyball team opened the NCAA Tournament with a 3-0 sweep of Campbell Friday night at the Devaney Center, using a strong defensive effort in a 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 victory.

The Huskers held Campbell to a -.022 attack percentage, marking the first time Nebraska has held an opponent to negative hitting in the NCAA Tournament since 2010. NU recorded 10 blocks and tallied 41 digs in limiting its second opponent this season to a negative hitting percentage. With the win, Nebraska (22-7) advanced to a second-round matchup with Florida State on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Seminoles swept Kansas State in Friday’s other first-round matchup at the Devaney Center.

Lexi Rodriguez led Nebraska’s floor defense with 10 digs in her postseason debut. Rodriguez broke Nebraska’s freshman digs record in the win, eclipsing Kenzie Knuckles’ mark of 444 set in 2019. Lauren Stivrins added a match-high six blocks for the Big Red. Stivrins also paced the Husker offense with nine kills on 17 swings, hitting .412 on the night. Kayla Caffey and Madi Kubik added seven kills apiece, and Caffey added three stops at the net.

Lindsay Krause put down five kills on only nine swings to hit .444 in her tournament debut. Nicklin Hames led an offense that saw 10 Huskers finish with multiple kills, and she finished with 37 assists, seven digs, three blocks, three aces and two kills.While Nebraska held Campbell to a negative attack percentage, the Huskers hit .272 and attacked a .300 or higher clip in each of the first two sets. The Huskers doubled the Camels in blocks (10-5) and out-dug Campbell 41-36. Nebraska also served up six aces to the Camels’ one.Campbell ended its season with a 21-10 record. Melody Paige, Hailey Wilson and Lailah Green all had a team-leading four kills apiece. Claranne Fechter added a match-high 16 digs for the Camels.

Set 1With the help of two short runs, the Huskers got out to an 8-2 advantage before the first timeout. A 5-0 burst with kills from Caffey, Ally Batenhorst and Hames, a Hames ace and a Campbell rotational error extended it to 16-6. NU reached its largest lead at 20-8 after a Caffey kill, a Camel attack error and a Kubik/Stivrins block, then matched it again at 22-10 on Stivrins’ fourth kill of the set. The Huskers finished it off on a Krause swing for a 25-14 win. NU hit .300 in the set and held Campbell to -.069. Stivrins had four kills on six swings, hitting .500.

Set 2Caffey had three kills and a block to help set the tone early in set two as Nebraska seized an early lead. Up three, the Huskers got kills from Caffey and Kubik to boost it to 14-8. NU built to a 10-point advantage on a Stivrins kill, a Camel attack error and a solo stop by Caffey -- her third block of the night -- to go up 22-12. Kills by the freshman duo of Ally Batenhorst and Krause bookended a closing 3-0 run as the Huskers won it, 25-14. Caffey paced NU with four kills and added two blocks, while Krause had three kills on four swings with two more blocks.

Set 3An early 6-1 run got the Huskers out to a 9-3 start. With Nebraska up six, Callie Schwarzenbach subbed in and terminated two rallies later to push the lead to 12-4 before a Camel timeout. Campbell later cut it to a four-point margin at 16-12, but a Kubik kill and back-to-back Stivrins blocks -- the first with Hames and the second a solo stop -- put NU back in control at 19-12. The Huskers won five of the next six points to earn their first match point at 24-13 but Campbell fought off four match points before a Lexi Sun kill sent Nebraska into the second round.

Up Next

Nebraska advances to a NCAA second-round matchup with Florida State on Saturday, Dec. 4. First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center, and the match will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Larry Punteney and Kathi Wieskamp on the call. John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will have the radio call on Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.